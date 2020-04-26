News Radio 1190 KEX · Depend On Us

KEX Morning News
Anti-Tank Weapon Found In Portland Basement

Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'

Self-Serve Gas In Oregon Allowed Through May 9

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

DEQ Inspection Station Closure Extended

31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home

States Prevented From Using CARES Act Money For Revenue Loses

Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus

Walgreens Offers COVID-19 Testing In Hillsboro

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew

Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial

The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans

Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

This Week's Weird News 4/24/20

Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout

Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her

Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning

Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video

Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary

