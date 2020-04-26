News Radio 1190 KEX · Depend On Us

Listen
On-Air
Armstrong and Getty
- Podcast
Rush Limbaugh
- Podcast
Mark Mason
- Podcast
Cort Webber
Brad Ford
- Local Voices Podcast
The Buck Sexton Show
- Podcast
Michael Berry
- Podcast
Glenn Beck
- Podcast
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
- Podcast
Bill Handel
Kim Komando
At Home with Gary Sullivan
The Joe Pags Show
Bill Cunningham
Focus on the Family
ABC News Perspective
Safe Money Radio
The Retirement Trailhead
Safe Money with Bill Carter
The Ric Edelman Show
Full schedule
On Demand/Calendar
Local Events Calendar
Local News
National News
Weird News
Weather
- Closures/Delays
Traffic
Newsletter
iHeartRadio Portland Lounge
Win big!
Half Off Deals Portland
KEX Kids Fund
KEX Sports
Portland Trail Blazers
- Talkin' Blazers w/ Channing Frye
OSU Beavers
- Beaver Sports Podcast w/ Mike Parker
Contact Us
Contact Us
Careers
KEX Kids Fund
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Listen on iHeartradio
iHeartRadio for Business
Communities
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on News Radio 1190 KEX, Get Results
On Air
5:00 AM
KEX Morning News
Up Next
6:00 AM
Armstrong and Getty
Full Schedule
Anti-Tank Weapon Found In Portland Basement
Apr 26, 2020
The 1190 KEX Studios are powered by Clear Financial Partners
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
Self-Serve Gas In Oregon Allowed Through May 9
Apr 25, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
DEQ Inspection Station Closure Extended
Apr 25, 2020
Listen to 1190 KEX every day for your chances to win $1000!
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
CLICK HERE to find community support and local businesses waiting to serve you!
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Portland, OR
52°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
States Prevented From Using CARES Act Money For Revenue Loses
Apr 25, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Walgreens Offers COVID-19 Testing In Hillsboro
Apr 24, 2020
Podcasts
Rush Limbaugh Morning Update
Armstrong & Getty
The Michael Berry Show
The Glenn Beck Program
View More Podcasts
Shows
Armstrong and Getty
Rush Limbaugh
Mark Mason
The Buck Sexton Show
Michael Berry
The Glenn Beck Program
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Bill Handel
Kim Komando
At Home with Gary Sullivan
The Joe Pags Show
Bill Cunningham
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Station Events
Corks & Carts 2020 - postponed
Sun May 10 2020
Entertainment
Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour - 5/10 @ ilani Casino
Mon May 11 2020
Concerts
Journey + The Pretenders - 5/15 @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat May 16 2020
Concerts
Kevin James - May 24th in the Cowlitz Ballroom @ ilani Casino
Mon May 25 2020
News Radio 1190 KEX ·
Depend On Us
Listen Now on iHeartRadio