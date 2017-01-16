Toggle navigation
News Radio 1190 KEX - Depend On Us - KEX Portland
News Radio 1190 KEX - Depend On Us - KEX Portland
On Air
Cort Webber
Brad Ford
Armstrong & Getty
Paul Linnman
Rush Limbaugh
Michael Berry
Glenn Beck
Coast To Coast AM
Lynn Masterson
Gary Sullivan
The Mortgage Radio Show
[full schedule]
On Demand
Win big!
Local News
News
Weather
- Closures/Delays
Traffic
NW Politics
Weird News
Entertainment News
Well Zone
Photos
T-Mobile Lounge
KEX Sports
Sports Top Stories
Trail Blazers
- news
- schedule
OSU Beavers
- news
- schedule
Seattle Seahawks
Connect
Events Calendar
Communities
Advertise with us
Careers
Map / Directions
iHeartRadio for Business
Half Off Deals
Contests
Portland Trail Blazers
Win a pair of Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Bruno Mars 24k Magic Tour - 7.23 @ Moda Center
Neil Diamond - July 28th @ The Moda Center
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
KEX Kids Fund for Sight & Sound - DONATE TODAY!
Weekdays at 10pm on News Radio 1190 KEX
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 9am
Governor Peter Thiel?
Ordinary People Changing The World
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
It's a Good Time of Year to Clean the Air Filters in Your Home
Freezing Rain Possible Tuesday
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
Monday, January 16, 2017 - Show Notes and Links
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
VIDEO: This Bro Went Sledding With His Cat On His Shoulders
American Apparel Is No More
x
See Full Playlist
News Radio 1190 KEX
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from News Radio 1190 KEX to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.